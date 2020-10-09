Opinion: AARP WV working on voter engagement iin West Virginia

By Gary Wick

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to threaten the health and financial security of millions of Americans 50+, it’s critical that West Virginia voters 50+ demand that candidates listen to our concerns. AARP West Virginia is committed to Protect Voters 50+ this election amid the pandemic and make our voices heard.

If candidates want to win, they need to listen to the issues that are important to West Virginia’s 50+ voters: protecting Social Security and Medicare, lowering prescription drug prices, and safe, affordable long-term care.

This year, more than ever, 50+ voters should be aware of the options they have to vote safely. You can vote by an Absentee Ballot, in-person during early voting which begins on Oct. 21 or in-person on Election Day on Nov. 3.

Your voice matters. If you are not registered to vote in West Virginia, you have until October 13 to register.

AARP-West Virginia developed a Voter Resource webpage https://states.aarp.org/west-virginia/election-voting-guide to help you vote safely either by absentee ballot or voting in person.

Gary Wick, Volunteer for AARP WV, Fairmont