Opening Ceremonies: 85th Mountain State Forest Festival begins

ELKINS, W.Va. — A large crowd gathered on a perfect autumn morning for the opening ceremonies of the 85th Mountain State Forest Festival Saturday at the Jennings Randolph Federal Plaza.

Ben Shaffer, resident of the MSFF Board of Directors, began the festivities by welcoming everyone to the event and introducing Director General Jon Morgan.

“It’s a great day to be in Elkins and I want to welcome everyone as we kick off this year’s events,” said Morgan. “Serving as director this year has been an incredible honor and I’m thrilled to welcome you all to this year’s events. Our theme this year is ‘Endlessly Wild & Wonderful’ and we come together to embrace the natural beauty and culture of West Virginia.”

Morgan thanked his MSFF assistant directors and all the volunteers working to put this year’s festival together. He introduced the West Virginia Highlanders of Davis & Elkins College, who marched into the plaza and played the opening music for the ceremony.

The MSFF Royal Scouts then raised the American flag at the plaza, and C.J. Bray performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Pastor Roy Schneider gave the invocation, and then Elkins Mayor Jerry Marco spoke. . .

