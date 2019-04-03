One West Virginia family’s journey from foster care to adoption

By BARBARA LAYTON

Jackson Newspapers

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. — Foster parents are ordinary people who do extraordinary things for children and families in crisis. They are people who have the capacity and commitment to handle tough situations while providing havens for children to heal and learn to thrive in.

Crystal Smith is loving wife and mother of seven with a heart for foster care. In the past 10 years, Smith and her husband Todd have fostered over 30 children from West Virginia and Tennessee. Out of those 30, they have personally adopted five.

Smith has even written a book, “Beautiful Chaos,” sharing her story about foster care, adoption, faith, and love. In her book Smith discusses how she met her husband Todd and what made them decide to become foster parents.

Read the entire article

See more from Jackson Newspapers