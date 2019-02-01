Latest News:
Once again, West Virginia teachers feeling left out

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

Teachers, school service personnel and students gather for a rally for the Our Students First for Public Education Rally at the capitol in Charleston on Thursday.
(Register-Herald photo by Chris Jackson_

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Standing inside the West Virginia Capitol almost an hour away from the little town where she teaches, Betsy Atwater didn’t think she’d be back here.

Standing outside the Senate chamber, again. Wearing that red shirt. Surrounded by other teachers and school employees, trying to get lawmakers to listen to them.

So, she gets a bit riled up while she describes a normal day in her classroom, which is made up of students both with and without special needs. She talks with her hands.

