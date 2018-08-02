On social media, governor says Jenkins may run for W.Va. Supreme Court
Staff reports
Charleston Gazette-Mail
U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins may run for the state Supreme Court seat opened when Menis Ketchum resigned last month, Gov. Jim Justice said on social media Wednesday evening.
On his official state Twitter account, the governor tweeted a photo of himself shaking hands with Jenkins. “Today I met with Evan Jenkins, and he told me he is considering running for the West Virginia Supreme Court. We need people with honesty and integrity to restore trust to the Court!” the governor said.
Spokespeople for Jenkins could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
