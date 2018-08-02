Latest News:
On social media, governor says Jenkins may run for W.Va. Supreme Court

Staff reports

Charleston Gazette-Mail

This photo from the official state Twitter feed of Gov. Jim Justice (right) shows him with U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins. The governor said Jenkins may run for the state Supreme Court seat vacated by Menis Ketchum, who resigned last month and has agreed to plead guilty to a federal fraud charge.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins may run for the state Supreme Court seat opened when Menis Ketchum resigned last month, Gov. Jim Justice said on social media Wednesday evening.

On his official state Twitter account, the governor tweeted a photo of himself shaking hands with Jenkins. “Today I met with Evan Jenkins, and he told me he is considering running for the West Virginia Supreme Court. We need people with honesty and integrity to restore trust to the Court!” the governor said.

Spokespeople for Jenkins could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.

Read the entire article:  https://www.wvgazettemail.com/election_2018/on-social-media-governor-says-jenkins-may-run-for-supreme/article_30de746d-6a12-5266-8574-7c96e20091cf.html

