On National Day of Prayer, Huntington community gathers to pray for leaders, addicts

By TRAVIS CRUM

The Herald-Dispatch

Dan Brokke, administrator of Grace Christian School, prays during the National Day of Prayer ceremony on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington.
(Herald-Dispatch photo by Ryan Fischer)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Clarence and Tiffany Miller spent more than 20 years wrapped up in addiction, having destroyed relationships with their families and eventually losing custody of their children.

On Thursday, they celebrated 100 days sober with fellow members of Shepherd’s House, a faith-based recovery program in Huntington. They marked the occasion at the National Day of Prayer service held at the Cabell County Courthouse. Members of the recovery program participated in a performance in which they removed physical shackles wrapped around them, set to a contemporary gospel song about breaking chains with Jesus’ help.

The Millers, of Ansted, West Virginia, said they could not have reached their sobriety milestone without the support of the recovery community and relationships they are building with God.

