On chemicals in the water, who speaks for the health of the people?

By ERIN BECK

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State lawmakers will be voting this legislative session on a regulation that dictates how much of certain pollutants, including cancer-causing chemicals, are allowed in West Virginia waterways.

Previously, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection had proposed a regulation that would have updated standards for pollutants known to have human health effects, specifically targeting 56 pollutants. For two-thirds of the pollutants, the proposal would have required lower amounts of those pollutants in rivers and streams.

But in a late November meeting, following a request by the West Virginia Manufacturers Association, a group of state lawmakers rejected the WVDEP proposal, choosing to leave the standards at current levels instead.

