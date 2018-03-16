Oil, gas drilling generates motel tax revenue in Mid Ohio Valley

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. –The state’s growing natural gas and oil business is contributing to more room stays in the area and growing the county’s hotel/motel tax revenue.

The Wood County area saw steady growth from around 2010 to 2014 from an influx from the natural gas business, a local official said. “It started ramping up and 2014 was our high water year,” said Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Mark Lewis.

