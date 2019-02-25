Oil and gas industry still good for businesses

By SHELLEY HANSON

For The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Opinions vary regarding the impact of the natural gas drilling industry on the region, but when it comes to local businesses it has been positive for many.

Attic Pickers owner Denise Wycherley said she has noticed in an increase of oil and gas workers coming into her Bridgeport store during the past year or so. “I get the gas and oil workers especially if they have a day off. The guys will come in, but if their wives or girlfriends come into town they bring them here and they shop on the weekends and whatever day they have off,” she said.

