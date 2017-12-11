Ohio Valley wonders if ethane cracker Is still in the pipeline

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer

DILLES BOTTOM, Ohio — As 2017 nears its conclusion, Upper Ohio Valley residents continue waiting for a decision on the PTT Global Chemical ethane cracker — a potential $6 billion investment for which company officials in February said they anticipated a final decision by the end of this year.

“I am, like everyone else, just waiting to find out,” Ohio Rep. Jack Cera, D-Bellaire, said. “I am waiting and anxiously hoping for it.”

Frustrating as the delay may be for government leaders, housing and retail developers, education professionals and other interested parties, those who are waiting to learn if the Thailand-based firm will acquire their property as part of the project are in a state of limbo.

