Ohio Valley recalls brushes with former President George H.W. Bush

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush pause in front of the flag-draped casket of former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state in the Capitol’s Rotunda in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WHEELING, W.Va.  — Former President George H.W. Bush was a man who admitted when a letter “brought tears to his eyes.”

He also acknowledged misspelling the word “eyes” when replying to the same letter, recalled Frankie Carnes, chairwoman of the Belmont County Board of Elections.

Carnes was among those in the Ohio Valley who were remembering America’s 41st President on the eve of his funeral. Bush died Friday in Houston.

