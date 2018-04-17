Ohio Valley hillsides are slip-slidin’ away after heavy rains in West Virginia

Staff reports

WHEELING, W.Va. — After Mother Nature took out her wrath on hillsides and roads throughout the region, officials said Monday that they expected most things to be back to normal by today.

Sunday’s heavy rains led to mud sliding Monday morning onto W.Va. 2/U.S. 250 inside the Wheeling city limits and just south of Interstate 470. Mud slides were a problem in Belmont County, too, where portions of Ohio 7 were at least temporarily closed because of mud slides in two locations. A complete list of roads closed and other weather-related issues throughout the Ohio Valley was not available by presstime. But, officials were able to provide details on some of the activity.

