Ohio River recedes, now cleanup begins in Wheeling area
By CLAIRE BROVERMAN
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — As the swollen Ohio River returned to its banks Sunday, local officials spent the day planning cleanup efforts that will begin in earnest today.
Present at Sunday’s flood meeting were Ohio County Deputy Emergency Management Director Wayland Harris, Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Public Works Director Russell Jebbia, Ohio County Emergency Management Director Lou Vargo, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Schultz and Deputy John Haglock.
Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/ohio-river-recedes-now-cleanup-begins/
See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register