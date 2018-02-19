Ohio River recedes, now cleanup begins in Wheeling area

By CLAIRE BROVERMAN

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — As the swollen Ohio River returned to its banks Sunday, local officials spent the day planning cleanup efforts that will begin in earnest today.

Emergency officials will spend all day assessing the area, with a particular focus on Wheeling Island, which saw the area’s heaviest impacts from the weekend flooding. The river crested just below 39 feet early Sunday, and receded below flood stage by the afternoon.

Present at Sunday’s flood meeting were Ohio County Deputy Emergency Management Director Wayland Harris, Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Public Works Director Russell Jebbia, Ohio County Emergency Management Director Lou Vargo, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy John Schultz and Deputy John Haglock.

