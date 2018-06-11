Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge encourages young scientists

By BRETT DUNLAP

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Area kids will get to learn how scientists do their work during a program this summer near Williamstown.

Around 20 people, children (ages 12 and under) and parents, gathered Sunday at the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge near Williamstown to participate in the first session for the Junior Scientists program at the refuge.

Participants will learn about scientific methods, concepts and ideas through fun activities. The program is best suited for families with children ages 12 and under.

