Oglebay Park plans fireworks, activities and more for 90th anniversary

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING — Oglebay Park’s 90th birthday will be feted with a community celebration Saturday and Sunday, featuring fireworks, concerts, historical tours and other activities.

Festivities will include: — Birthday fireworks display over Schenk Lake at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. — Musical performances Saturday at Schenk Lake by Justin Rector from 6-7:30 p.m. and Eli Lambie and The Mojo Kings from 7:45-9:15 p.m.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/07/oglebay-park-plans-slate-of-activities-for-celebration/

