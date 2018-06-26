Officials: West Virginia has among nation’s highest neonatal abstinence syndrome rate
By RYAN QUINN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, from 2013 and released in 2016, suggested West Virginia had the highest rate of neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), a drug withdrawal syndrome among infants, of 21 states with data.
Later data collected by the state showed the state’s rate was higher than the CDC report indicated, said Christina Mullins, director of the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health.
Mullins presented Monday to a legislative interim committee that heard several reports regarding likely impacts of the opioid crisis on kids and education.
