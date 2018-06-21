Officials weigh in on Justice Allen H. Loughry II indictment

Staff reports

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Reaction Wednesday to the indictment of a suspended West Virginia Supreme Court justice included calls for his immediate resignation.

Justice Allen H. Loughry II, 47, of Charleston was accused by a federal grand jury in an indictment unsealed Wednesday with 16 counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, three counts of making false statements to a federal agent and one count of witness tampering, United States Attorney Mike Stuart said.

If convicted on all counts, Loughry faces up to 395 years in prison, a fine of $5.5 million and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.