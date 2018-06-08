Officials to untangle tangled web of legal processes in West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Loughry case
By LACIE PIERSON
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Sprouting from a lengthy list of charges against West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry is a web of deadlines, recusals, hearings and potential discipline to come.
Following months of investigation, the West Virginia Judicial Investigation Commission filed a 32-count statement of charges against Loughry on Wednesday, accusing him of abusing the prestige of his office and lying to the news media, lawmakers and the public in general about his personal use of state resources, including furniture, computers and cars, all in violation of the West Virginia Judicial Code of Conduct.
The statement of charges filed with the West Virginia Supreme Court was followed by a motion to suspend Loughry’s law license and suspend him from his judicial office without pay while his case proceeds through the court system.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/officials-to-untangle-tangled-web-of-legal-processes-in-loughry/article_575980ee-72ab-5d11-9a8d-0c56f1915dc2.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail