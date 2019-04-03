Officials say Martinsburg water ‘safe to drink;’ health assessment on local water supply upcoming

By MATT WELCH

The Journal

MARTINSBURG — City officials in Martinsburg want residents to know the water in the city remains safe to drink despite an upcoming health assessment concerning the local water supply.

The assessment area will be near Shepherd Field, or the 167th Air National Guard base, which has been noted as the source for water contamination discovered at the Big Springs Water Plant in 2016.

The area is one of eight locations in the United States that is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. The assessments are expected to begin this year and run through 2020.

