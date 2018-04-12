Latest News:
Officials: Amtrak will preserve West Virginia’s New River Train

The Herald-Dispatch

Thirty cars from around the country make up 2016’s New River Train. Amtrak announced in March it would be ending charter and special service trains, but state leaders now say Amtrak is committed to working to preserve the popular excursion train.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.  — Amtrak is committed to working to preserve the New River Train, according to West Virginia leaders.

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., and Mike Hall, Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff, spoke with Amtrak President and Co-CEO Richard Anderson on Wednesday afternoon about the importance of preserving the New River Train, according to a news release from Jenkins’ office.

Amtrak announced at the end of March that it would be ending charter and special service trains, putting West Virginia traditions like the New River Train and Hinton Railroad Days in jeopardy.

