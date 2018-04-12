Officials: Amtrak will preserve West Virginia’s New River Train
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Amtrak is committed to working to preserve the New River Train, according to West Virginia leaders.
U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., and Mike Hall, Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff, spoke with Amtrak President and Co-CEO Richard Anderson on Wednesday afternoon about the importance of preserving the New River Train, according to a news release from Jenkins’ office.
Amtrak announced at the end of March that it would be ending charter and special service trains, putting West Virginia traditions like the New River Train and Hinton Railroad Days in jeopardy.
