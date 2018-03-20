Official announces West Virginia to get another $330,000 to fight opioid epidemic
By ERIN BECK
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The head of the federal agency charged with addressing substance abuse in the United States visited a South Charleston mental health care provider Monday and announced a $330,000 grant to help direct addicts into treatment from emergency rooms.
Dr. Elinore F. McCance-Katz, who heads the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, also briefly summarized President Donald Trump’s plan to address opioid addiction, which Trump spoke about in New Hampshire on Monday, during her South Charleston appearance at an invitation-only news conference at Prestera’s Addictions Recovery Center East, on MacCorkle Avenue.
The 21st Century CURES Act, passed by Congress in December 2016, included $1 billion to address opioid addiction. West Virginia received about $5.8 million of State Targeted Response to the Opioid Crisis Grant funding, which was part of the CURES Act, per year for two years.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/health/official-announces-wv-to-get-another-to-fight-opioid-epidemic/article_951de9f0-eea6-5de2-b156-362748b015a5.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail