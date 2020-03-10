Obituary: Dr. Ralph J. Turner dead at 80

Educator was leader in newspaper industry’s education efforts

HUNTINGTON, W.VA. — The West Virginia Press Association has learned of the death of Dr Ralph J. Turner of Huntington, West Virginia.

Turner passed away on March 9, 2020, at the age of 80

Turner was leader in student journalism and also assisted the West Virginia Press Association Foundation with its internship and scholarship programs.

“This is a sad day for the Turner family and all of us in the newspaper industry who knew Dr. Turner,” said Don Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Press Association. “Dr. Turner was the driving force behind our industry’s education programs, scholarships and internships. Many current West Virginia journalists have a direct connection to Dr. Turner or his efforts.”

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E Pea Ridge Rd, Huntington, WV 25705.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m. at the Pea Ridge United Methodist Church (5747 E Pea Ridge Rd, Huntington, WV 25705).

Turner is survived by his children, Tamera (Gary Procop), Christopher (Erica), Amy (Jarvis Lang) and Matthew (Roxy); his grandchildren, Kinsey, Haley, Aidan, Mila, Zachariah, Allia, Presley and Berlin; and his great grandchildren, Walker, Winnie and Ralph.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the Arnold-Turner Journalism Scholarship Fund at Marshall University.