NWS confirms additional Kanawha County tornado from Tuesday’s storm

By Ashley Perham, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A third tornado has been confirmed to have hit Kanawha County during last week’s storms, the National Weather Service in Charleston announced Monday.

St. Albans was hit with an EF1 tornado Tuesday, April 2, according to the NWS. The tornado carried winds of 100 mph and touched down for less than a minute within St. Albans City Park.

A macroburst also hit western Kanawha County, traveling from St. Albans to South Charleston with winds up to 90 mph.

A macroburst is a storm larger than a microburst and not quite as strong. Damaging winds typically last longer in these storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Two other tornadoes hit in Kanawha County: an EF1 in Quick and an EF2 in Cross Lanes. So far, the NWS in Charleston has confirmed eight tornadoes in its coverage area, with touchdowns occurring from Jackson County, Ohio, and Boyd County, Kentucky to Hico, West Virginia.

The NWS is continuing to assess the damage to see if there were any more tornadoes.

Kanawha County is asking residents who may have suffered property damage to fill out an online damage survey: bit.ly/April2_WeatherDamageSurvey.

