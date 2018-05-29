Northern West Virginia Panhandle counties need pollworkers for November

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Elections officials need pollworkers as older, experienced workers are retiring.

Brooke County commissioners are thinking about combining some precinct locations, and one advantage of this is that fewer people would be needed to man the polls, according to Commissioner Tim Ennis.

“It’s tough to get pollworkers,” he said. “We’re thinking of combining a few of them, and this would be a reduction of precincts.