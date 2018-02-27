Northern Panhandle teachers say they face mountains of college loan debt

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Now in her fourth year as a special education teacher in Brooke County, Ashleigh Gurskey said she still faces about $50,000 worth of student loan debt — and estimates that a planned 2 percent pay raise will cover about two months worth of payments.

“You go to college to be able to support your family,” the 2007 Weir High graduate said. “It gets really crappy when the state tells us to get another job to make ends meet.”

Gurskey joined dozens of other educators from Brooke and Hancock counties Monday in the trek southward to listen to Gov. Jim Justice speak during a town hall-style meeting at Wheeling Park High School. Monday was the third day of the statewide strike that also involves school service personnel.

