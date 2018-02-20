Northern Panhandle school districts scramble to prepare for walkout
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — Northern Panhandle public school administrators are determining how to address the potential walkout by teachers and service personnel this week.
Local superintendents were called to Charleston on Monday for an emergency meeting with State Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine, where they were to discuss how best to handle the event of a strike by school teachers and employees.
