By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — Northern Panhandle public school administrators are determining how to address the potential walkout by teachers and service personnel this week.

As of Monday, school was still scheduled to be in session on Thursday and Friday, according to administrators, though that is subject to change.

Local superintendents were called to Charleston on Monday for an emergency meeting with State Superintendent of Schools Steven Paine, where they were to discuss how best to handle the event of a strike by school teachers and employees.

Read the entire article: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2018/02/northern-panhandle-school-districts-scramble-to-prepare-for-walkout/

See more from The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register