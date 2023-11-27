North Marion sets up all-county Class AA final with demolition of Weir

By Sean McNamara, correspondent, WV News

RACHEL, W.Va. – It will be an all-Marion County matchup in the Class AA title game Friday in Wheeling as the North Marion Huskies punched their ticket to the island Saturday by earning a 48-14 victory over Weir at home in the semifinals, setting up a winner-take-all contest against Fairmont Senior.

North Marion heads to the championship game with a 12-1 record, with the lone loss coming September 29 in a 54-36 loss to the Polar Bears.

The matchup will serve as a rematch not only of that Week 6 contest but also of the 1981 Class AAA state championship game that the Huskies won, 21-6, in Charleston.

Propelling the Huskies to victory Saturday was quarterback and linebacker Casey Minor, who ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns while completing 5-of-7 passes for 97 yards and two scores.

“He sacrificed himself, he made a lot of plays, and he’s the leader of our team,” North Marion coach Daran Hays said of his senior signal caller. “Everybody else kind of follows along.”

