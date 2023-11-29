North Central West Virginian Airport faces second lawsuit over Move the Mountain project

By Esteban Fernandez, Times West Virginian

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Barring a special session in December, the Benedum Airport Authority wrapped up its business for the year at its November meeting this week.

Airport Director Rick Rock summarized the year as a busy one where several of the airport’s construction projects reached the execution stage. Work continues on the new airport terminal, as well as work on a 105,000 square feet of extra hangar space. Rock said that by the end of the year, the airport will have had around 100,000 passengers come in and out of the facility.

“We’ll continue to maintain relationships with our airport partners and be a good steward for the community,” Rock said. “I think we’re well positioned and keeping an eye on the prize and making sure that we are executing these projects because they’re projects that are going to serve the community for at least 50 to 100 years, y’know?”

Rock made sure to mention his staff, which he credits for the work that’s gone into building the airport.

However, two lawsuits related to the Move the Mountain project are challenging Rock’s aspirations to serve as steward of the community. A second party has sued the airport, adding an additional legal challenge to the one already filed by Maple Lake Club in March.

