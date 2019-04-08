North Central West Virginia urgent care facilities have become key part of health care system

By STEVEN BAUBLITZ

NCWV Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Urgent- care facilities in North Central West Virginia continue to offer quality medical services, and staffers have noticed an increase in visitors over the past year due to varying factors, including the convenience of care.

The facilities allow patients with acute or minor ailments, such as the flu, cramps, strep throat, sprains or a cold, to seek medical help with wait times that can be faster than at the local emergency room.

Community Care of West Virginia Marketing Director Ronna Dittman said the health-care provider has several CareXpress facilities in North Central West Virginia, including Lewis and Upshur counties, and many of their standard offices, such as the one in Clarksburg, offer both immediate care and access to chronic care.

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media