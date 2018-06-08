No injuries reported In pipeline explosion in Marshall County

Staff reports

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Marshall County officials said a pipeline explosion on Nixon Ridge at about 4 a.m. today was contained by 6 a.m. The explosion happened at the Columbia Gas TransCanada Midstream pipeline outside Moundsville, said Robert Jones, chief of Roberts Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, which is one of the many departments that responded.

“It brought me straight out of bed and highlighted my whole window,” said Jones.

Residents more than 50 miles away in Pennsylvania reported seeing a glow emitting from the pipeline fire. Both Nixon Ridge and Fish Creek Road were closed to traffic today.

