No end in sight for West Virginia teacher strike
By JOSELYN KING
The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia public school students won’t be in their classrooms again today as a work stoppage by teachers and school service personnel enters its 12th day, making it the longest walkout ever by the state’s teachers.
The committee also will include Delegates Bill Anderson, R-Wood, and Brent Boggs, D-Braxton; House Education Chairman Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson; Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley; and Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne.
