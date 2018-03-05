No end in sight for West Virginia teacher strike

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia public school students won’t be in their classrooms again today as a work stoppage by teachers and school service personnel enters its 12th day, making it the longest walkout ever by the state’s teachers.

In Charleston, a House-Senate conference committee charged with resolving differences between the houses on a pay raise bill that could bring the teachers back to school did not meet Sunday. No meeting had been scheduled as of late Sunday, according to Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns, R-Ohio, who is a member of the committee.

The committee also will include Delegates Bill Anderson, R-Wood, and Brent Boggs, D-Braxton; House Education Chairman Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson; Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R-Berkeley; and Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne.

