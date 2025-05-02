NIOSH layoffs in Morgantown (West Virginia) still set for June despite partial return, Capito says

By Charles Young, WV News

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Although “some” workers are back on the job, all the employees at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health facility in Morgantown who were laid off in April remain slated to permanently lose their positions in June, according to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Capito, during a press conference Thursday, said she plans to keep advocating on behalf of the fired workers but said there has been no change in their status.

“HHS (the Department of Health and Human Services) informed us that everybody will stay on that RIF (reduction in force) list,” she said. “We’re going to keep seeing if there is some way we can find a different status for these folks.”

About 200 employees at the Morgantown facility were informed they had been laid off at the beginning of April as part of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s plans to reshape the department.

