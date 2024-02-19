By Emma Delk, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — What was supposed to be a simple newspaper delivery turned into managing an emergency situation for a circulation district manager of The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register.

District Manager Uba Maung will occasionally fill in for carriers who are on vacation or sick when there are no other substitutes available. Often, he and his colleagues will sub in and deliver to a single stop on a route that would not be hit otherwise.

When one of the carriers, Gus Barros, went on vacation to Chile, Maung filled in for one of his morning stops Tuesday through Thursday.

At 9 a.m. on the first day of the delivery, Maung headed out to the stop at an apartment complex on National Road.

As he headed to the top floor of the building, Maung heard a noise that disturbed him.

“I heard a loud banging and then a man yelling, ‘Help me! Help me!’ very loudly,” he described.

Initially, Maung assumed there was a domestic dispute in the neighboring apartment to his delivery stop. Springing into action, he knocked on the door of the apartment he was delivering to for backup.

“I thought I should get someone, so I went to the customer and asked, ‘Did you hear anything?’” said Maung. “They said no, but I asked them to please stay for a moment and listen. Then they heard the noise, too.”

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2024/02/newspaper-employee-delivers-help-in-an-emergency/