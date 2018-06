Newspaper Academy announces next series of webinars

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Newspaper Academy, directed by Kevin Slimp, has released it’s upcoming series of webinars:

Thursday, June 7 — Tim Smith: 10 Sales Tips to Immediately Increase Ad Revenue; http://newspaperacademy.com/webinars/list/

Thursday, June 14 — Kevin Slimp: The Basics of Adobe Illustrator: Start creating artwork immediately! http://newspaperacademy.com/webinars/list/

Thursday, June 21 — Ed Henninger: Capturing Readers with Effective Story Design: The Art (& Sometimes Science) of Newspaper Typography; http://newspaperacademy.com/webinars/list/

Wednesday, June 27 — Kevin Slimp: Getting People to Pick Up Your Paper; http://newspaperacademy.com/webinars/list/