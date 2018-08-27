Latest News:
Newly formed southern West Virginia PAC sees Blue Skies Ahead

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

From left, Kathy Martin, Cici McLay, Tenley Shewake and Diane Browning pose with campaign signs in their office in Lewisburg Thursday. The ladies are the steering committee for Blue Skies Ahead, a women’s political action group in Greenbrier County.
(Register-Herald photo by Jenny Harnish)

LEWISBURG, W.Va.  — Political action committees have a less than stellar reputation, often linked to offensive mass mailings and incendiary television advertising in the months leading up to an election.

But the newly formed Blue Skies Ahead Political Action Committee is bucking that ugly trend.

Concentrating virtually all of their efforts into a “get out the vote” effort, organizers of the Democratic PAC based in Greenbrier County recently rented a small building on Lewisburg’s Court Street North, just across the street from the Lewis Theatre, to serve as the PAC’s headquarters.

