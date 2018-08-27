Newly formed southern West Virginia PAC sees Blue Skies Ahead

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Political action committees have a less than stellar reputation, often linked to offensive mass mailings and incendiary television advertising in the months leading up to an election.

But the newly formed Blue Skies Ahead Political Action Committee is bucking that ugly trend.

Concentrating virtually all of their efforts into a “get out the vote” effort, organizers of the Democratic PAC based in Greenbrier County recently rented a small building on Lewisburg’s Court Street North, just across the street from the Lewis Theatre, to serve as the PAC’s headquarters.

