New STEM education geared toward next generation of West Virginia teachers

By JIM McCONVILLE

The Journal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One West Virginia University program is on a mission to train the state’s next generation of science, technology, engineering and math teachers.

Those teachers in turn will energize a new legion of grade and high school students to embrace science and technology, said Dr. Ann L. Chester, assistant vice president for Education Partnerships at West Virginia University. Chester and Dr. Gay Stewart, professor of STEM Education at WVU, outlined their plan entitled “Moving West Virginia Forward Through STEM Education” during WVU’s Spring Academic Media Day, held Monday at the Erickson Alumni Center in Morgantown.

Read the entire article: http://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/2018/06/new-stem-education-geared-toward-next-generation-of-teachers/

