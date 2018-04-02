New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: Entrepreneurship is W.Va.’s path forward

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — When the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s Joe Brouse and Lillian Graning read a report detailing West Virginia’s ranking among the least innovative in the nation, they weren’t surprised.

Although they saw the ranking as disappointing, they believe West Virginia can forge a path forward, and is on a path forward, through entrepreneurship and partnerships with WVU Tech to foster that mindset and to cultivate STEM professionals. However, they say they know this can’t be done overnight.

“We could look at this and say this is another piece of bad news or say we are going to do something about this,” said Brouse, who serves as the authority’s executive director.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/new-river-gorge-regional-development-authority-entrepreneurship-is-w-va/article_8f125a27-e998-5cbb-aec3-e9ae98e5a6c8.html

See more from The Register-Herald