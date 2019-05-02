Latest News:
New River Community & Technical College kickstarts ‘WV Invests’ program

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

New River Community and Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver speaks about the certificates and associate degrees the college will offer as part of the WV Invests program (The Free CTC bill that passed this legislative session) at the college in Beaver on Wednesday.
(Register-Herald photo by Chris Jackson)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — New River Community & Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver believes enrollment at the college will increase by 20 percent next semester due to the WV Invests Grant.

The West Virginia Legislature recently passed a bill, which will allow an individual to receive a high-quality certificate or associate degree for free. Sometimes referred to as the “free community college” bill, the program is a “last dollar in” program, meaning students use all of their other federal and/or state grant awards first, then WV Invests will cover the remaining costs for tuition and fees at community and technical colleges throughout the state.

Copenhaver said her estimation of a 20 percent increase in enrollment is due to enrollment spikes in other states who have also implemented their versions of WV Invests.

