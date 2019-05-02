New River Community & Technical College kickstarts ‘WV Invests’ program

By JORDAN NELSON

BECKLEY, W.Va. — New River Community & Technical College President Dr. Bonny Copenhaver believes enrollment at the college will increase by 20 percent next semester due to the WV Invests Grant.

The West Virginia Legislature recently passed a bill, which will allow an individual to receive a high-quality certificate or associate degree for free. Sometimes referred to as the “free community college” bill, the program is a “last dollar in” program, meaning students use all of their other federal and/or state grant awards first, then WV Invests will cover the remaining costs for tuition and fees at community and technical colleges throughout the state.

Copenhaver said her estimation of a 20 percent increase in enrollment is due to enrollment spikes in other states who have also implemented their versions of WV Invests.

