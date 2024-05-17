New Region 4 rep introduced to West Virginia First Foundation Board

By Charles Young, The Exponent Telegram

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The new representative for Region 4 was introduced to the other members of the West Virginia First Foundation board during a virtual meeting Thursday.

Jon Dower, who was recently elected to fill the Region 4 seat previously occupied by Johnathan Board, said his role on the foundation’s board gives him “another opportunity to be of service.”

“I’m a person in long-term recovery from opioid use disorder, so this kind of board is special to my heart,” he said. “I feel like I was meant to be here, and it’s truly an honor to serve with such a great group of board members. I’m excited to get started and to be a working member of this board.”

Dower, a Morgantown native, is executive director of the recovery nonprofit West Virginia Sober Living Solutions and holds a master’s degree in clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling from West Virginia University.

He also holds several addiction-related certifications, including alcohol and drug counselor, clinical supervisor, substance abuse professional and intervention professional.

Dower is also an adjunct professor at WVU, teaching in the College of Applied Human Sciences, and serves on Gov. Jim Justice’s Task Force on Substance Misuse and Prevention as chair of the recovery subcommittee.

