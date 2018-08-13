New policy: West Virginia parents must watch young students at bus stop

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — County school districts across West Virginia are preparing to enforce a new statewide policy requiring parents and guardians of students in third grade and younger be present with their children for both pickup and drop-off at the bus stop.

The updated Policy 4336 — effective with the 2018-19 school year — is an extension of a long-standing provision requiring that parents supervise their first grade and kindergarten students at the bus stop.

“The primary purpose of Policy 4336 is to ensure the safety and well-being of our students at all times, particularly during the time when they are being transported to and from the actual school building,” wrote Kristin Anderson, executive director of communications at the West Virginia Department of Education, in an email.

Read the entire article: http://www.herald-dispatch.com/news/new-policy-parents-must-watch-young-students-at-bus-stop/article_d8313a57-6c4b-541d-9c88-544dac0810f3.html

