With new members named, West Virginia PEIA task force starts work Tuesday
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A panel tasked with spending the next nine months studying West Virginia’s Public Employees Insurance Agency to find ways to reduce growing costs and resolve funding issues will meet for the first time Tuesday — after Gov. Jim Justice corrected what many observers said was a glaring oversight with the group’s composition.
Justice on Monday added six women to the Task Force on PEIA Stability, after critics complained that the original membership of what was a 23-person panel included only two women.
Among the more vocal critics was Sen. Bob Beach, D-Monongalia, who in a floor speech Friday questioned the inequitable membership, asking, “Why would a man who coaches a girls basketball team only put two women on a panel that impacts women’s health?”
