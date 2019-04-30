New med school center at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine gives students space to study, relax
By TRAVIS CRUM
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Monica and Dr. Mark Hatfield said they aren’t the type of people who crave recognition.
As they were preparing a donation to create a studying and meeting space for students at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Linda Holmes called them up to ask them what they wanted to name it.
Holmes, who has served as the school’s director of development and alumni affairs for the past 20 years, suggested it be named after them or the Hatfield family.
