Latest News:
By March 21, 2019 Read More →

New Era Kite Festival ready to soar this weekend in Mineral Wells

By WAYNE TOWNER

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Williamstown resident Don Williams, a member of the New Era Kite Club, flies a kite during last year’s New Era Kite Festival in Mineral Wells.
(News and Sentinel file photo)

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va.  — The 10th annual New Era Kite Festival will be Saturday and Sunday at Mineral Wells Elementary School on W.Va. 14 in Mineral Wells.

The festival will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Free kites will be given to the first 50 kids on Saturday only.

There will also be bouncy houses, free popcorn by Hope Freewill Baptist Church (Saturday only), free kite history and safety classes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and free One Room School House Tours throughout the weekend.

Read the entire article

See more from The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.