New Era Kite Festival ready to soar this weekend in Mineral Wells

By WAYNE TOWNER

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. — The 10th annual New Era Kite Festival will be Saturday and Sunday at Mineral Wells Elementary School on W.Va. 14 in Mineral Wells.

The festival will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Free kites will be given to the first 50 kids on Saturday only.

There will also be bouncy houses, free popcorn by Hope Freewill Baptist Church (Saturday only), free kite history and safety classes at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and free One Room School House Tours throughout the weekend.

