New employee will make dogged effort to keep West Virginia Yeager Airport’s runways bird-free
By RICK STEELHAMMER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — In mid-May, Charleston’s Yeager Airport will bring on board a new employee who will work for free while providing a valuable public safety role and be on call 24 hours a day from his living quarters in the airport’s operations office.
It’s a lot of responsibility for an 18-month-old, but Hercules, the airport’s new bird and small animal disperser, is up to the task, said Nick Keller, Yeager’s assistant director.
Hercules, a border collie named after the Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport planes operated by the Yeager-based 130th Airlift Wing, was bought on Wednesday for $7,500 by the airport’s governing board. The dog is now completing training in Stanfield, North Carolina, to master a range of verbal and whistle commands and to focus on his duties while working in areas that are often extremely noisy.
