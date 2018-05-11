New DEA report says West Virginia ranks No. 1 for physician arrests
By ANDREA LANNOM
The Register-Herald
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A new report from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) “Cases Against Doctors” has shown West Virginia ranked No. 1 for the most DEA physician arrests when adjusting for population.
The report said West Virginia sees nearly 121 percent more DEA physician arrests than the state average.
West Virginia sees 10.1 arrests per 10,000 physicians. Other states in the top five include Pennsylvania (5.3), Mississippi (4.9), Utah (4.7) and Maine (4.4).
Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/health/new-dea-report-says-west-virginia-ranks-no-for-physician/article_2aa51e3c-dc7f-5431-a534-214be10b91f5.html
