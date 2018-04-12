Latest News:
By April 12, 2018 Read More →

New ad campaign combines ‘Country Roads’ with scenic West Virginia vistas

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Gov. Jim Justice (right) and Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby unveil a new tourism campaign for West Virginia at the state Capitol on Wednesday morning.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Kenny Kemp)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Tourism officials Wednesday unveiled a new advertising campaign incorporating the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” with views of the state’s scenic vistas.

Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said the goal of the campaign is to create a sense of longing for people to either want to come back to West Virginia, or to visit the state for a first time.

“We’re selling a longing to come to West Virginia,” Ruby said during the unveiling of the new ad campaign.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/new-ad-campaign-combines-country-roads-with-scenic-wv-vistas/article_8b4da40f-c639-50c0-a815-8fcccdffec0f.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.