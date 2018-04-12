New ad campaign combines ‘Country Roads’ with scenic West Virginia vistas
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State Tourism officials Wednesday unveiled a new advertising campaign incorporating the song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” with views of the state’s scenic vistas.
Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said the goal of the campaign is to create a sense of longing for people to either want to come back to West Virginia, or to visit the state for a first time.
“We’re selling a longing to come to West Virginia,” Ruby said during the unveiling of the new ad campaign.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/new-ad-campaign-combines-country-roads-with-scenic-wv-vistas/article_8b4da40f-c639-50c0-a815-8fcccdffec0f.html
