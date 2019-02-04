Neff shares goals she hopes to pursue as interim president at WVU Tech

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — WVU Tech in Beckley welcomed Joan Neff as its new interim president in January, replacing the former Gerald Lang.

Lang replaced the institution’s president Carolyn Long in July 2018 after she was selected to lead the state’s Higher Education Policy Commission. After Lang’s short time as interim president, he retired in December 2018.

Neff, who began serving as campus provost at WVU Tech in May 2018, has only been at WVU Tech for a short amount of time. However, she said the commitment WVU Tech has to its students is what drove her here.

