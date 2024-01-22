Need a good job? Nucor West Virginia, contractors looking to hire more local construction workers

By Fred Pace, The Herald-Dispatch

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Building a modern steel mill is a job of staggering complexity. It takes thousands of workers with various skills throughout the entire process.

At Nucor West Virginia at Apple Grove in Mason County, the construction of the $3.1 billion mill continues. Nucor recently announced it will enter a “rapid hiring effort” to fill needed skilled labor construction jobs currently available to local jobseekers.

“We have lots of people applying for jobs with Nucor West Virginia for when the mill in is operation, but we want to make the community aware of the current opportunities for local construction workers,” said Markee Schindler, Nucor West Virginia’s talent and community relations supervisor.

“Nucor West Virginia has been posting several new positions as our hiring efforts will match the cadence of construction,” she said. “We also have resources for the community to learn more about job opportunities with our contracting partners.”

Schindler says currently Nucor West Virginia has 15 main contracting partners.

“Each contractor organization will be doing their own hiring,” she said. “We have linked each career page directly on our website with a summary of the work that each organization will be doing for the project.”

What jobs are available?

According to Schindler, the scope of trades onsite and available jobs is wide-ranging, from welders, electrical, heavy equipment operators, pipe and ironworkers, and concrete.

