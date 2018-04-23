Natural gas storage for winter underway

By EVAN BEVINS

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Although spring has allegedly sprung and temperatures are expected to start rising and staying warmer, this is the time of year natural gas suppliers start preparing for the winter heating season.

“Typically, we use the period from April 1 to Oct. 31 to inject the natural gas into our storage fields,” said John Love, director of gas storage and land services for Dominion Energy Transmission Inc. Suppliers “pay us, basically, to store the gas over the non-winter months so we’re filled up and ready to go” for winter.

About 50 percent of the natural gas DETI transports during the winter comes from underground storage facilities, said Frank Mack, communications project manager for the company. The rest comes from production fields such as the Marcellus and Utica shale formations, conventional wells and the Gulf of Mexico.

