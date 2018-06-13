Natural gas pipeline agrees to pay West Virginia DEP $430,000 penalty for water pollution violations
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Rover Pipeline LLC has agreed to pay the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection $430,000 for water pollution violations in the state, according to a consent order made public Tuesday.
The natural gas pipeline project and the DEP made the deal May 15, documents show, but the public comment period for the consent order ends July 13.
The agreement is in response to notices of violation and cease-and-desist orders issued to Rover Pipeline dating back to April 2017, said Jake Glance, spokesman for the DEP. In all, the pipeline has received 18 notices of violation and two cease-and-desist orders, the most recent of which was issued on March 5, when the regulators said crews left trash and construction partially buried on site and failed to clean the roads around the construction site.
